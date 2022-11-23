Loose Ends (194)

• Some questions about the whole FTX implosion. There is likely to be a new rush for Congress to enact some kind of regulation of the crypto world. But maybe we should look first to see what existing laws and regulations either failed or were flouted. After the Enron, Worldcom, and other corporate catastrophes back around 2001, Congress passed the Sarbanes-Oxley bill, imposing strict new regulations on accounting and corporate financial disclosure. Did Sarbanes-Oxley have any effect on FTX, or were the strictures of SarbOx simply skirted by locating in the Bahamas?

Next, after the financial crash of 2008, Congress enacted the Dodd-Frank bill, intended in part to make sure banking institutions and other fiduciary investment vehicles managed risk more carefully. Same question: did Dodd-Frank have any effect on FTX?

• Another shooting at a gay nightclub, and the left rushed to blame it on the right, having learned nothing from blaming Sarah Palin after a mentally disturbed person shot Arizona Rep. Gabby Giffords back in 2011. Lo and behold, the court filing for the suspect, Anderson Aldrich:

• So the cost of the traditional thanksgiving dinner is up something like 20 percent over a year ago, but what does the Washington Post think is the most newsworthy aspect of Thanksgiving this year? Bet you didn’t see this coming:

I suggest giving thanks this year that you don’t subscribe to the Washington Post, who might singlehandedly be responsible for a turkey shortage since they clearly hire so many of them.

• Yawn:

• Heh:

• Heads up: special Thanksgiving Day Midweek in Pictures coming tomorrow.