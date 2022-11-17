Nancy, We Knew Ye Too Damn Well

Has Nancy Pelosi really been the Democrats’ House leader for only 20 years? It feels longer than that. As disappointing as this year’s election was, the fact that we no longer will be exposed to Ms. Pelosi is a big plus. And her successor will likely be an out radical, as opposed to a camouflaged radical. So that could be helpful.

Others will offer more nuanced political commentary, but to me it seems that Nancy leaves a dual legacy. First, she pioneered the tactic of drafting 1,000-page bills in secret and voting on them 24 hours later. Remarkably, no one in the liberal commentariat had any problem with this. It will be interesting to see whether the Republicans now do the same thing. If they do, it will be a scandal.

Second, Pelosi is a stock trader of genius. She has brought insider trading to a whole new level, generating a nine-figure net worth. And evidently it is entirely legal if you are the Speaker of the House.

So goodbye, Nancy. And good riddance.