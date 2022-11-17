Nuclear Secrets? Never Mind

Remember the hysteria over the classified documents that Donald Trump had in his basement at Mar-a-Lago? Remember the claim that the fugitive boxes contained “nuclear secrets” that Trump supposedly might sell to foreign adversaries? That was one of the dumbest theories of recent times, which is saying a lot. But now that the midterms are safely behind us, the Biden administration is leaking a different message: never mind.

As usual, the administration’s scrivener is the Washington Post, which quotes “people familiar with the matter” and “people who spoke on the condition of anonymity.” It turns out that there was nothing of significance in those boxes after all:

Federal agents and prosecutors have come to believe former president Donald Trump’s motive for allegedly taking and keeping classified documents was largely his ego and a desire to hold on to the materials as trophies or mementos, according to people familiar with the matter.

Imagine that! Holding on to mementos! I’m sure no prior president has done that.

That review has not found any apparent business advantage to the types of classified information in Trump’s possession, these people said. FBI interviews with witnesses so far, they said, also do not point to any nefarious effort by Trump to leverage, sell or use the government secrets. Instead, the former president seemed motivated by a more basic desire not to give up what he believed was his property, these people said.

And, needless to say, no “nuclear secrets.” The Democrats lie continually, and when their lies have served their purpose they quietly move on, without apology or any sort of accountability.