Podcast: The 3WHH with Final Election Analysis and Predictions

With John Yoo in the host chair this week, the Three Whisky Happy Hour bartenders are feeling very happy indeed, and enjoy some four-finger pours of mostly American whisky ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election, which Lucretia and I think is going to be a wave of tsunami proportions. In addition to reviewing the still-volatile findings of the latest polls, we offer ranges of GOP pickups in the House and Senate (you’ll just have to listen to mark them down for post-election grading), we call some specific races, highlight a couple of sleeper races, and prepare the ground for next week’s episode, which will be roughly on the topic, “Just what are you going to do with the Holy Grail now that you’ve got it?”

We do invite reader feedback in the comments on two things: give us your own predictions for GOP gains in the House and Senate, and we’ll salute the most accurate predictions in our next episode; second, let us know if you’re up for a special election-night edition of the podcast, which we might try to do live on Zoom depending on various factors (especially my state of consciousness, as I will be overseas in Eastern Europe on election night).

Now, it is not true that the “Apolitical Blues” are “the best blues of all,” but we’ll go with that Little Feat classic again as topical exit music for this episode. And if the election goes as we think, exit music for the next episode will indeed be “Surfin’ USA.”

