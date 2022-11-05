Our friend Tom Klingenstein is chairman of the Claremont Institute and author of the Minding the Campus column “Ban pornography in Maine schools.” I believe Tom has had a hand in the creation of the companion video posted here that is to air on Maine television tomorrow.

A commenter on Tom’s MTC column sounds an alarm for parents with kids in public schools around the United States:

These books likely are in every school library in the country. In Virginia where I live, the school board, school administrators, and school librarians have pointed to the American Library Association to defend their book selection policies. Many think that the ALA is a neutral organization that uses clear standards of literary merit to select the books that receive awards and that they recommend to readers. But a deeper dive will show that this is not true. The ALA claims 54,000 members. This year less than 10% of the membership elected a “Marxist lesbian” as its president. The vote was 5410 for her and well over 4622 for her opposition. It is clear that a radical minority has co-opted the ALA much as other institutions have been co-opted. Is it any wonder then that an ALA president who advocates the “queering” of school libraries would support, with her radical allies, the adoption of library materials that advocate for materials that could not be shown in a movie theater to anyone under 18. I obtained an MLS in 1972 and have many years of experience as a librarian.

Steve Hayward linked to Tom’s column in “What are the pollsters missing?” Maine voters can let their voices be heard on Tuesday. As Steve noted, former Maine Governor Paul LePage “is making the radical and often shockingly graphic gender-denying books in school libraries and curricula a central issue in his comeback race against Mills. Mills is trying to affect a pose of neutrality on the issue, but voters by now know which party supports this kind of radical propaganda as well as the destructive COVID school shutdowns.”