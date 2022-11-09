Patty Griffin is a modern folk artist with a loyal following. I saw her play to a full house at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul back in 2007. Someone up in the balcony shouted out for Griffin to play “Rain” after every number. We were all praying for “Rain.” When Griffin played it for her encore, she looked up into the balcony. It is a song that suits my mood in the wake of the midterm electoral fiasco. Rather than suspend this brief song of the day series, I thought it might make sense to let Griffin have her say this morning.
“Arise and take our stand for freedom as in the olden time.” Winston Churchill
“Proclaim Liberty throughout All the land unto All the Inhabitants Thereof.” Inscription on the Liberty Bell
