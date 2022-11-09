Posted on November 9, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Music

Rain

Patty Griffin is a modern folk artist with a loyal following. I saw her play to a full house at the Fitzgerald Theater in St. Paul back in 2007. Someone up in the balcony shouted out for Griffin to play “Rain” after every number. We were all praying for “Rain.” When Griffin played it for her encore, she looked up into the balcony. It is a song that suits my mood in the wake of the midterm electoral fiasco. Rather than suspend this brief song of the day series, I thought it might make sense to let Griffin have her say this morning.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses