Ramble on, Joe

I try to maintain a sense of humor and keep things light when documenting Joe Biden’s ruminations and dementia. I find that hard to do with respect to his remarks at a reception for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist at a private residence in Golden Beach, Florida yesterday. The White House has posted the transcript here.

I will only say that Biden’s remarks comprise an almost nonstop flood of lies. They are lies of the disgusting and demagogic variety. They are perhaps mitigated by the fruitlessness of the cause, so to speak, but only slightly if so. Biden and Crist — they deserve each other, and worse.

May I say that without being pronounced guilty of the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi? Just wondering. “Not a joke.”