Posted on November 13, 2022 by Scott Johnson in Music

Ring Them Bells

I’m winding down this brief series featuring modern folk music over the next few days. Bob Dylan is the tutelary spirt. For those following along I want to post the live version of Dylan’s “Ring Them Bells,” the title track from Baez’s 1995 double album. On this track Baez is joined by Ireland’s Mary Black. The harmony is beautiful on this cover of a Sunday morning song, Dylan style. In Chronicles: Volume 1 Dylan writes: “We cut this song [produced by Daniel Lanois for Oh Mercy] exactly as I found it…”

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses