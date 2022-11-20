Slow Joe turns 80

President Biden turns 80 today. We wish him a happy birthday.

I should like to think that 80 is not too old to be president, but Biden gives evidence in every public appearance that it is, at least in his case. His handlers sought to conceal his decline by keeping him in the basement during the 2020 presidential campaign. In office, his handlers have sought to conceal his decline by a variety of stratagems. Lest he get lost in a fog during public appearances, for example, his handlers provide him with cards specifying step-by-step instructions in capital letters. And yet he still gets lost in a fog during public appearances. The cards can only do so much.

The Daily Mail notes Biden’s milestone birthday here. The Daily Mail observes matter-of-factly: “President Joe Biden is about to become the first ever octogenarian US president.” There is a reason for that. Some say the rent is too damn high. I say the man is too damn old. In connection with the G20 conference in Bali last week, Arthur Herman observes infirmity in Biden’s China policy.

Biden has aged poorly. Next to him, the 82-year-old Nancy Pelosi exudes mental acuity. Biden looks like he is out of it much of the time. However, both Biden and Pelosi can testify to the wonders of plastic surgery and dermatological treatments. Someone should count the ways.

Contemplating the prospect of Kamala Harris or any of the other Democratic wannabes, one can’t help but conclude that the trouble with Biden is not his age, but rather the malignancy and idiocy of the policies he has introduced and promoted since his first day in office. He has inflicted great damage on the United States every day since his ascension to the presidency. That is the main thing, along with the corruptions of the Biden family business.

Biden’s mental unfitness is secondary to the unfitness of the policies that have become the controlling orthodoxy of the Democratic Party. Slow Joe needs to move on, but any likely Democratic successor will continue on the same path.