T-S found in a closet

Resuming our coverage of the Twitter death watch, I can report that Twitter is still up and running and that the new owner seems to think there is life in the old bird yet.

World Cup traffic hit almost 20,000 tweets per second today! Great work by Twitter team managing record usage. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

Assuming that Musk is writing his own material, I think he reveals a fine-tuned sense of humor on his Twitter feed. He also knows when to stand back and let the evidence facts speak for themselves. Here he affords us a glimpse of t-shirts found in a closet at Twitter headquarters — new Twitter versus old Twitter. I find the laconic exercise in show-and-tell hilarious in its own way. RedState’s Nick Arama comments here and Hot Air’s John Sexton comments here, but the commentary in this case tends toward gilding the lilly.