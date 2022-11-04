Tea leaf of the day

David Schultz is professor of political science at Hamline University in St. Paul and writes at Schultz’s Take. I first met Professor Schultz at a taping of the local public television show Face To Face some time around 2000 with my then boss Bill Cooper. Bill was chairman and chief executive officer of TCF Financial Corporation as well as chairman of the Minnesota Republican Party. Face To Face was a local version of CNN’s Crossfire created and produced by our friend Roger Conant.

I can’t remember what the ostensible subject of the Face To Face show was to be, but it would certainly have been related to politics rather than business. Professor Schultz came out of the blocks swinging or jumped into the ring off the top turnbuckle with an attack on TCF that was both absurdly misplaced and wildly off-base.

Professor Schultz now appears in the current edition of Liz Collin Reports to discuss impending midterm elections in Minnesota (video below). I had Professor Schultz pegged correctly as a man of the left. Yet I was pleasantly surprised by his comments on the state of play in Minnesota. Given where he is coming from, I take his comments — reported on here by Alpha News — as a tea leaf of the election results.

Liz’s interview is keyed to Professor Schultz’s post “Rout and Route: What Happens to Minnesota Democrats on and After Election day 2022,” which places Minnesota in the context of national trends. His comments may therefore be of general interest.

After Keith Ellison’s four years in office as attorney general, Minnesotans seem to have picked up some idea of where he is coming from. At Alpha News Evan Stambaugh reports on the videos retrieved from local archives that we posted here on Power Line this past Sunday. Ellison is the most endangered of the DFL incumbents discussed by Professor Schultz.