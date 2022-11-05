Tea leaf of the day

RCP’s rankings place Emerson College 6th out of 23 multi-state pollsters in accuracy over the past three election cycles. (The rankings are the work of RCP’s Polling Accountability Project.) Emerson trails Trafalgar, which comes in 5th on RCP’s rankings. I have relied on Trafalgar’s work in reading the tea leaves based on what I believe to be an impressive record.

In any event, below is a summary of Emerson’s final polling in four marquee Senate races. Emerson has more here (Arizona), here (Pennsylvania), here (Nevada), and here (Wisconsin). Not all of the results are outside the margin of error or of cheating, but they appear to be trending in favor of Republicans.

FINAL POLLING By Emerson College AZ Sen

(R) Blake Masters 48.1%

(D) Mark Kelly 47.7% PA Sen

(R) Mehmet Oz 48%

(D) John Fetterman 47% NV Sen

(R) Adam Laxalt 51%

(D) Catherine Cortez Masto 46% WI Sen

(R) Ron Johnson 51%

(D) Mandela Barnes 46%https://t.co/8iuF9vmj0M — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) November 4, 2022

The New Hampshire Senate race has not been advertised as one of this year’s marquee races. Incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan is nevertheless in a close contest with retired Brigadier General Don Bolduc. The new Daily Wire/Trafalgar poll of the race ran from 10/30-11/1 and included 1242 likely voters. This Trafalgar poll follows on the St. Anselm College Survey Center Poll that I took a look at here earlier this week. Trafalgar has posted the results of its New Hampshire poll here. The Daily Wire reports on the results here.

Trafalgar’s results show Bolduc leading within the poll’s 2.9 percent margin of error. According to Trafalgar, Bolduc stands at 47 percent and Hassan at 45.7 percent. With Hassan that far under 50 percent, Bolduc might be in position to win this race. However, the libertarian candidate complicates the picture. Trafalgar puts him at 4 percent. Only 3.2 percent of respondents were undecided. The Daily Wire story quotes Trafalgar’s Robert Cahaly: “[T]he undecideds are still very anti-Biden.”

Just to round out the picture, however, Emerson’s final survey of the race (10/30-11/1) suggests otherwise: “The final Emerson College Polling survey finds 49% of voters support Senator Maggie Hassan for re-election while 45% support Republican Donald Bolduc. Three percent are undecided. With undecided voters’ support accounted for, Hassan and Bolduc gained one point each, to 50% and 46%.”