Tea leaf of the day

I’ve been serving up tea leaves in advance of the midterm elections this week. I am not an optimist by nature, prepared to be disappointed, do not believe in predictions, and hope only to be a fair broker of the most reliable polls and information I can find. I take my motto from George Eliot’s narrator in Middlemarch: “Among all forms of mistake, prophecy is the most gratuitous.” However, I can predict with some certainty that I will shut this series down no later than tomorrow.

In his New York Post column today Michael Goodwin foresees a red wave washing up the shores of New York. He draws on communications from friends and acquaintances, although he hedges his bet a little. In her Pittsburgh Post-Gazette column today Salena Zito finds Dr. Oz connecting with Pennsylvania voters. I can only say let it be.

Below we have a glimpse of early votes cast in Nevada. This is a bona fide tea leaf. I read to be consistent with hope and change, to borrow the mind-numbing slogan. This tea leaf can be read to foretell the defeat of incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and the election of Republican former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.