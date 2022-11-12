Posted on November 12, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Global Inflation

Joe Biden is narrowly correct that inflation is a global phenomenon at present, and in fact is running higher in Europe than in the U.S. However, what this really means is that central bankers everywhere—and especially in the EU—have been as irresponsible and clueless as our Federal Reserve, and also just as profligate in government spending. The cure is the same in both places. Batten down the hatches.

