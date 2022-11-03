Posted on November 3, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: How Bad Are the Polls?

Scott mentioned this morning that the Quinnipiac Poll looks to be pretty low quality, and guess what—even Nate Silver’s 538 bunch think so. Check out this compilation of polling error in 2020:

