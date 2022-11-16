Posted on November 16, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The Electric Car Partisan Divide

Is there a partisan divide over electric cars? Turns out there is:

This should not greatly surprise anyone though. Just as Republicans are more economically literate than Democrats, they are also more energy literate, too.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses