Posted on November 30, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: The Musk Effect

These does seem to be a lot of circumstantial evidence that Twitter discriminated against conservatives before Musk took it over, and hopefully we’ll see some hard evidence emerge from Musk’s declared intent to release internal communications about, for example, the ban on news about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election. This chart does add to the view that Twitter had tilted the playing field:

