Posted on November 21, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Trading Places

Everyone knows China has become the trade powerhouse in the world, but this before-and-after comparison of how fully China has displaced the United States as the world’s leading trading partner over the last 20 years is still sobering. (Go Finland!)

