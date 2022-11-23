Posted on November 23, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Winter Blues Indeed

So Buffalo received—check notes—seven feet of lake effect snow last weekend? And it is not even Thanksgiving yet? The northeast has been hoping and praying for a mild winter because energy costs have soared to appease the climate cult, and as this charts shows, areas dependent on old-fashioned heating oil are facing and expensive winter indeed. If only there was a cheap supply of natural gas nearby. . .

