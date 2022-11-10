I have rethought this brief series in light of the downbeat events of this week. Rather than cancel it, I thought I might try to keep it in tune with the times. The first song that came to mind was Phil Ochs’s “No More Songs” from his bitter, ironically titled Greatest Hits (1970). It is the concluding track on the last studio album released before he ended his life in 1976. But no, we are not going to go there. Maybe tomorrow.

Today we turn to the late great Richie Havens with the aptly titled “There’s a Hole In the Future.” This track was released as a single and included on Stonehenge (1970). Richie wrote this number and it’s still sounding good to me more than 50 years later.