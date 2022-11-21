Twitter death watch update

The bien pensants (hereinafter “bp“) are afflicted with heartburn resulting from Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter. The heartburn is thus a good sign. Ditto with what seems to me wishful thinking regarding Twitter’s impending demise. One can’t miss the intense desire among the bp for Musk to fail. I hope he makes a go of it.

The bp devoutly resist a social media platform whose limits they don’t control. I prefer to have it controlled by an entrepreneur who seeks to err in favor of free speech.

One can feel the heartburn in the virtuous emissions of CBS regarding its departure from Twitter to mull it over. RedState’s Nick Arama recounts the deliberations here. Musk himself took note of CBS’s return in a tweet that has the added advantage of hilarity.

Our love will never die pic.twitter.com/y5SldfAAt0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022

Musk’s new Twitter has reinstated President Trump. He’s not interested, but the door is open. Twitter has reinstated Babylon Bee. [UPDATE: I meant to add: It has reinstated Kanye West.] It has reinstated Project Veritas, yet the video below is marked “potentially sensitive” for some reason. I’m not sure why.

Thank you @ElonMusk for reinstating the Project Veritas Twitter account and for standing up for real investigative journalism ⁰⁰Stay tuned for an exclusive on this account 11/29 – A brave whistleblower inside the federal government is going on the record about child trafficking pic.twitter.com/wJotKQBiKM — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 21, 2022

Spirits are running high. Light-heavyweight kickboxing champion Andrew Tate shares my point of view. Perhaps this too should be marked “potentially sensitive.”

I’ve decided to fly to the failed state of California, walk into twitter HQ and tell @elonmusk he’s a legend. On my way. pic.twitter.com/oivzdTh8NA — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 21, 2022

It’s not easy and it’s not simple. Andrew Stuttaford considers some of the complications in the NRO Corner post “Twitter: Controlling the Content.”