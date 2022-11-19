Twitter death watch update

I take it from Elon Musk’s Twitter feed that he has the engineering help needed to keep the site up and running. These must be some of the “hard-core” employees who have signed up for continuing duty under their new taskmaster.

Just leaving Twitter HQ code review pic.twitter.com/pYcXRTJm14 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 19, 2022

The new taskmaster has imposed a new regime. I take it that he is unintimidated by the politicians unhappy with the movement of Twitter under his direction toward a platform favorable to free speech.

With the whole world watching the new Twitter taskmaster also appears to have retained his sense of humor. Perhaps I am reading too much into these communiqués. At least they have the advantage of entertainment value.