Tyler Adams scores

I gather that was quite the press conference held by US Men’s National Soccer Team coach Gregg Berhalter and captain Tyler Adams in Doha today before the team’s with Iran tomorrow. The state-approved reporter from Iran had what he thought was an important point or two to make while the regime back home is slaughtering innocents and repressing citizens. Soccer isn’t my sport but I would like to say Tyler Adams is the man. What an impressive performance.
Tyler Adams handles this deeply disrespectful tirade from an Iranian journalist very well-
And ask anyone who has spent real time in the region- many middle eastern countries like Iran have *deeply racist* attitudes and policies
Grant Wahl calls it “one of the most surreal press conferences I have ever attended.”
