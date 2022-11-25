Uncancelled history: Robert E. Lee

Douglas Murray has kicked off a podcast series entitled Uncancelled History with author Jonathan Horn. (I prefer to spell uncanceled with one “l,” American style.) Horn is a former White House speechwriter whose first book — The Man Who Would Not Be Washington (2015) — was a biography of Robert E. Lee. He is also the author, most recently, of Washington’s End (2020), about the man who was Washington.

Murray’s interview takes up the question of Lee and begins with the recent controversies over the statues depicting him. I think if you begin watching the video you are likely to continue to the end.