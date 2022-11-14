Richard and Linda Thompson came out of the English folk movement. Richard made his name in Fairport Convention and then moved on to record a series of six classic albums with his wife, Linda Thompson. Richard’s Beeswing: Losing My Way and Finding My Voice, 1967-1975, was published last year and is now out in paperback. He continues as a solo artist — he has a United States tour starting next month — and their son, Teddy Thompson, carries on the family business.

The Thompsons’ marriage was collapsing in the course of the recording of Shoot Out the Lights in late 1981. By the time the album was released, their marriage was over. Circumstances made the recording a challenge, but the resulting album is recognized as a classic. “Wall of Death” is the album’s concluding number.