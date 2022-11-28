The AP hasn’t gotten around to correcting its headline over the story reporting the word of the year according to Merriam-Webster. At the moment the headline reads: “What headline? ‘Gaslighting’ Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022.” That “What headline?” can’t be right, can it? This must be the AP’s “Mush from the wimp” moment.

Speaking of mush from the wimp, I give the Biden administration credit for the rise of “gaslighting” to prominence in 2022. However, you will find nary a hint of the administration’s possible contribution to its popularity in the AP story. I pride myself in not having used the word so far in 2022. It has become a mind-numbing cliché. I can’t afford to lose the brain cells.

The same applies to “double down,” now amplified into “triple down.” The Biden administration has tripled down on gaslighting in 2022. What next? You be the judge. My long-standing motto is Don’t double down on clichés!

I will take an early stab at predicting 2023’s word of the year. I predict it will be “receipts,” with the generalized meaning of “evidence.” Haven’t gone there so far and don’t intend to go there any time soon.