Bibi feels our pain

Once and future Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has no fans at the New York Times. That is old news. The Times’s antipathy to Netanyahu combines malice and stupidity, but malice certainly accounts for most of it. Netanyahu is a patriotic pro-freedom conservative. The Times hates him with the same malice it applies to prominent American conservatives with similar views.

Now the Times is on Netanyahu’s case as he seeks to form a new government. The Times applies its old malice to new circumstances, but the song remains the same. Those of us who reciprocate the Times’s malice can enjoy Netanyahu’s response.

While the NYT continues to delegitimize the one true democracy in the Middle East and America’s best ally in the region, I will continue to ignore its ill-founded advice and instead focus on building a stronger and more prosperous country, — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 18, 2022

For old times’ sake, here is the 2007 photo tour host Fern Oppenheim snapped of our group with Netanyahu in his Tel Aviv office. Wherever Fern knocked in Israel, the door opened. Andrew Breitbart and Larry Solov are pictured at the left. Larry dated the conception of Breitbart News to our trip in this 2015 column.

Via JNS.