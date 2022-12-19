Climax of a Farce

It was a foregone conclusion that Nancy Pelosi’s absurd “January 6 Committee” would recommend to the Department of Justice that it bring criminal charges against Donald Trump. That was always the point. For the record, the committee’s referral includes obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government–whatever that means–and inciting or assisting an insurrection.

It is common for Congressional committees to send such referrals to the Justice Department. Usually little or no publicity attends these actions, and usually DOJ ignores the referrals. In this case, I think it sadly probable that our corrupt Attorney General, Merrick Garland, will proceed to indict Trump. I assume that he has long been a party to this plan.

I don’t have much to say about the proposed charges. Maybe we will discuss them in detail as they take more tangible shape. For now, I will just note that there was no insurrection. The Democrats’ hysterical mischaracterization of a demonstration to which not a single person thought to bring a firearm as an “insurrection” has always been the lie at the heart of the January 6 farce. And the fact that Donald Trump sought legal means to challenge initial vote counts is not blameworthy, let alone criminal. Just ask Al Gore.

Assuming that Garland is in on the plot and proceeds to indict Trump, there is a strong probability that he will be convicted of something. Presumably the prosecution will be venued in Washington, D.C., where Trump is deeply unpopular. A trial, if there is one, will take place in a lynch mob atmosphere analogous to the one in which Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder here in Minnesota. Some people take seriously the idea that Trump could be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024. I think that in 2024, he is more likely to be in prison, or fighting an unjust conviction on appeal.

There is nothing about this story that can be understood outside the context of the unprecedented and uniquely malicious hatred that the Democratic Party and, more broadly, the American establishment, has harbored toward Trump since he emerged as a political figure. The “January 6 Committee,” and the criminal prosecution that likely will ensue, represent a bleak chapter in our country’s history.