Every NPR Story You’ve Ever Heard

Move over David Deeble, J.P. Sears, and Ammo Grrrll: we have a new comic to induct into the Official Power Line Comedy Club: Tyler Fischer.
Here he neatly skewers NPR and practically every other major woke news media sensibility in just sixty seconds:
every liberal news show pic.twitter.com/APQiQG8ysp
— Tyler Fischer (@TyTheFisch) July 3, 2022
