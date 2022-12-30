How Extreme Can You Get?

Benjamin Netanyahu is back as Prime Minister of Israel, and the wailing and gnashing of teeth in the world’s liberal press is wonderful to behold. Legal Insurrection reports (see original for links):

Hearing the news of Netanyahu’s return, the mainstream media had a big hissy fit over his choice of right-wing coalitions partners. In an attempt to discredit the incoming Netanyahu-led coalition, it has repeatedly been described in the media as the “most right-wing government in country’s history” comprising of “Jewish ultranationalist and religious parties.” “Netanyahu’s right-wing coalition will likely test ties with the United States and Europe, amid fears that it will undermine the country’s democracy and stability,” The New York Times hoped.

***

“Far-right Israeli government sworn in amid surge of resistance,” The Washington Post reported. Netanyahu was “launching a divisive chapter of national politics that pits newly influential ultrareligious, ultranationalist leaders against an opposition that warns democracy is in peril,” the newspaper lamented.

Just as in the U.S., “democracy” is in peril whenever the *wrong* candidate wins an election. It is only “democracy” if liberals always win.

Germany’s state-run TV Tagesschau covered the developments in the Jewish State with the headline: “The New Government That Also Causes Fear.” “The Israeli parliament has confirmed the new, ultra-right government of long-time Prime

Minister Netanyahu. The opposition is greatly worried,” the German state news outlet sobbed.

The opposition is “greatly worried”? Not as worried as I am when the Democrats win. Meanwhile, what does the Biden administration have to say?

The Biden White House appears to shares media’s hostility and is set to take an adversarial stance towards Israel’s next government. “President Joe Biden and his aides have a plan for how to deal with the far-right, anti-Palestinian tilt of the incoming Israeli government: make it all about Benjamin Netanyahu,” the Politico reported December 20. “The Biden administration will hold the presumptive Israeli prime minister personally responsible for the actions of his more extreme cabinet members, especially if they lead to policies that endanger a future Palestinian state (…),” the news outlet noted.

“Make it all about Benjamin Netanyahu”? That has a familiar ring: it’s sort of like how the Democrats try to make everything in the U.S. about Donald Trump.

So what exactly does this new, “extreme right wing” government propose to do?

Speaking to the Knesset plenum before the vote of confidence, Netanyahu presented three top priorities for his new government: stopping Iran’s nuclear program, developing state infrastructure — with an emphasis on connecting the so-called periphery to the center of the country — and restoring internal security and governance.

How extreme can you get? Basically, the liberal press and the Biden administration oppose any Israeli government that seriously tried to defend its people. Why that is true is an interesting question.