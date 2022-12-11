Hunter for sale again

The New York Post has developed something of a niche in covering Hunter Biden and the Biden family business. I wonder if the Post will be a target in the offensive maneuvers Biden plans to undertake with a little help from his friends. Hunter is of course not only a piece of work, he is a creator of pieces of work.

Most recently, the Post reports that Hunter has unveiled a new $225,000 painting and other such works at the New York’s Georges Berges Gallery. Berges claims Hunter is one of his artists. He’s that good. Moreover, “[u]nlike last year’s debut of Biden’s artistic oeuvre, which was by invitation only, the new show, ‘Haiku,’ is open to the public and features much stronger works, according to Biden’s gallerist Georges Berges.”

The Post has also published James Bovard’s column on Biden’s return to the art market. Bovard takes a look back at Hunter’s show at the gallery last year:

For his first art show last year, Hunter, a former crack cocaine addict, showcased pieces created “by blowing ink on Japanese Yupo paper through a metal straw.” An art critic at New York magazine characterized Hunter’s work as “generic post zombie formalism illustration.” Another critic scoffed that Hunter’s work was “somewhere between a screen saver and if you just Googled ‘midcentury abstraction’ and mashed up whatever came up.”

Let us now pause over “post zombie formalism,” or “Generic Post Zombie Formalism.” Well done, Jerry Saltz.

1. A few years ago I was asked to comment on the work of Hunter Biden. At the time all I knew was that he was the son of now-President Biden. I did not know he was a former addict or anything else about him. I was simply shown the work…. pic.twitter.com/QtvpJKLxlW — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) December 17, 2020

We missed the original wave of “Zombie Formalism.” What Saltz dubs “Generic Post Zombie Formalism” sounds like something new under the sun, but Hunter Biden not so much. His persistence on the scene at the White House and elsewhere is at the least worthy of our attention as he continues to ply the Biden family business.