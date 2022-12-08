Introducing “Uncancelled History”

Douglas Murray has a new venture entitled “Uncancelled History” that some readers may be interested in following. Its opening act is a ten-episode series of interviews with leading contrarian thinkers who take on the woke ideology of historical distortions that everyone knows today. I hope this is the first of several “seasons” of this great concept.

The third episode in the series features Power Line favorite Jean Yarbrough of Bowdoin College, talking about Thomas Jefferson. All of these interviews are about an hour long, but you can also take them in podcast form if it is more convenient to listen in your car or on the treadmill. Just click the “Apple Podcast” link on the website above.