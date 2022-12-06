James Baker to the nth degree

James Baker is a key player in old Twitter’s suppression of the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop reporting before the 2020 election. Jonathan Turley noted his ubiquity as a player in the scandals of the past six years in “Six degrees of James Baker.” After including him in my “Notes on the Twitter Files” this morning, I now have to add this mind-boggling postscript.
It never occurred to me that Baker was working for Musk in the Twitter regime. Baker continued his malefactions up through and including Matt Taibbi’s work on the Twitter Files this past week. Elon Musk claims to have discovered that Baker was jiggering with the documentary evidence turned over to Taibbi and Bari Weiss. Musk fired him today. He is one rotten apple.
Yes. His explanation was …unconvincing.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022
Miranda Devine isn’t taking this mind-boggling postscript (forgive me for repeating myself) at face value. She applies the cynicism of a genuine reporter, as in the tweet below. There is more to this effect on Twitter, but this is all we know as of this evening. I trust there will be more to come.
Honestly, we need a much better explanation than this for the delay Friday @mtaibbi Did Baker covertly intercept and censor the Twitter Files? Did he raise bogus legal objections? What was held back? Will you release all his 10/20 communications? Especially with FBI/DNC/BidenInc. https://t.co/2wkJOTai9f
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) December 6, 2022
