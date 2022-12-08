Loose Ends (197)

Lately I’ve been saying “Things are going to get worse before they get worse,” and while I still think that is true, today the stars have aligned to bring us a bunch of cheering news.

• Starting with a strike today by 1,000 New York Times employees, which can only improve the product. One of the striking employees is Nicole Hannah-Jones, impresario of the egregious 1619 Project, but how can you tell, since she hasn’t written an article for the Times for more than two years. I’ve heard of a “sit down” strike and “quiet quitting” before, but this seems to break new ground. So if she goes “back to work” tomorrow, how will the Times know?

• Leftists have been handwringing for a while now about whether the “climate crisis” means that they shouldn’t have children, because more people are bad for the planet, “what kind of world would we be bringing kids into?”, etc. Like this recent story from the Bezos Bulletin:

Of course, we heard this same question during the Cold War and the “arms race,” i.e., how could you think of having children when there are so many nuclear bombs around? Now, I am wholeheartedly in favor of liberals not reproducing themselves; it will make our job easier in the future. But the good news is growing: