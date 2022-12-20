Loose Ends (198)

• Seriously—who at the New York Times thought this layout for their crossword puzzle on the first day of Hanukkah (or any day for that matter) was a good idea:

You’d expect a “we’re sorry for the harm and hurt we have caused” with this image, but the Times is insisting that this is a “standard design.” NB: Clue 58 Across is “Boxcars.” Nice going Times.

• Gee—who could have seen this coming?

Afghanistan: Taliban closes universities to women The Taliban have announced the closure of universities for women in Afghanistan, according to a letter by the higher education minister. The minister says the move is until further notice. It is expected to take effect immediately.