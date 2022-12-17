Podcast: The 3WHH—Can Elections Be Fixed (and Not Just Rigged)?

John Yoo is back at last from his latest Italian junket—yes, Lucretia let him back across the border unharmed!—and hosts this week’s episode of the Three Whisky Happy Hour in which we clarify some of the over-hasty arguments from last week’s highly thymotic episode (as many readers noted!) about exactly when and how it is legitimate to contest the Supreme Court over the application of the Constitution.

This opening elided nicely into the sequels from this week’s news, in this case Kari Lake’s election litigation in Arizona, and the Biden Administration’s litigation against Arizona for the sin of actually trying to plug the gaps in the border fence that the Biden Administration won’t. Why is Arizona suddenly at the center of things?

And why is the left so freaked out about Moore v. Harper, the case currently before the Supreme Court regarding the primacy of state legislatures in settling election law? Maybe because following the Constitution’s text on these matters will constrain the vote-harvesting games Democrats have been playing? John and I have some flashbacks to the Florida 2000 recount, and I also correct the record about the persistent myths over the stolen election of 1960.

We ran out of time before we could do our Christmas wish list, gift ideas, books of the year, and whisky reviews, but since it is the holiday season we’re going to have several bonus episodes next week of varying formats, including one all new format and subject area. Stay tuned and check in often!