Ramirez: “A deafening silence”

Michael Ramirez’s daily editorial cartoon of this past Friday (below) comments on the pathetic response of the Biden administration to the insanely brave protests inside the Chinese and Iranian regimes. He titles it “A deafening silence.” (Subscribe to Michael’s Substack site here.)

The New York Post reports “Biden snubs question on China protests amid son Hunter’s biz ties.” The related New York Post editorial is headlined “White House offers mere mush on China’s protests.” I take that as an allusion to the Boston Globe’s classic Carter-era “Mush from the wimp” editorial headline.

In Biden’s case, we can’t help but wonder what accounts for the mush. By comparison with Biden, Jimmy Carter is looking pretty good — and not just physically. Is he compromised by China? Does he give priority to his desire to have the regime play along with the “climate change” shtick? Does he continue to harbor the fantasy of a grand bargain with the mullahs? What an embarrassment.

Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Michael Ramirez. All rights reserved. Republished with permission.