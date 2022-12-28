Reminder: Power Line in the Classroom at 7 pm (EST) Today

Reminder that we’re less than two hours away from Power Line University’s first live webinar on The Federalist, today looking at the first ten (but most especially Number 10).

It’s open to all comers: Use this Zoom link to listen and participate.

There will be no homework, assignment, exams, or term papers. Drinking during class is not only permitted; it is encouraged.

Needless to say, we shall not be observing Stanford University’s list of banned words.