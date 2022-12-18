Reparations and Blue State Blues

Last night I was a guest on Outsiders, the terrific show on Sky News Australia featuring hosts Rowan Dean, James Morrow and Rita Panahi. We talked about several recent Power Line posts, on reparations, the flight from New York State, and the war on the unvaccinated. This video covers around the first two-thirds of my appearance:
It was the last Outsiders show of the year, but I look forward to reporting regularly from the U.S. during the coming year.
