Sam Brinton: Their physics, their husband

Randy Newman’s “Mama Told Me Not To Come” is a funny song. The Tom Jones video that I posted here over the weekend milks the humor by placing Jones’s performance at the party depicted in the song. I observed that the premise of the song is wide-eyed shock, but added that nothing is shocking anymore. The saga of Department of Energy Deputy Secretary Sam “Not the Man” Brinton tests the proposition.

Picking up the story from Alpha News editor Anthony Gockowski, the Daily Mail’s Paul Farrell adds a tabloid dimension in “EXCLUSIVE: Biden’s married, non-binary nuclear waste guru who stole woman’s $2,325 bag from airport hosted SPANKING seminar at kink conference just weeks later – under ‘NuclearNerd’ nickname that’s still in use on fetish hookup website.”

That’s the headline. The story adds that Brinton spoke in Los Angeles at a seminar titled “Spanking: From Calculus To Chemistry.” Farrell reports:

The seminar was held at Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, where Brinton, 34, stayed on Friday and Saturday night. The event was titled: “LA Leather Getaway” and was sponsored by CLAW Corp., a national leather charity. Brinton, who presented at the event under the pseudonym, NuclearNerd, has been teaching their “Physics of Kink” class at universities and community events “across the country for years,” according to their profile on CLAW’s website. The bio goes on to say: “They have been active in the kink world since 2013, host monthly kink parties in their dungeon in Washington, DC, and estimate they have spanked over 2,000 cute butts.” Brinton is listed in CLAW’s 2019 year book under the name Sir Sam Brinton where they taught a class on the “Newtonian physics of spanking.” They added: “Physics is a pivotal part of the kink experience. They were pictured at the event in 2021 as well.

Farrell also reports: “Since 2019, Brinton has been married to their husband, Kevin Rieck. The couple began dating in 2015.” The Daily Mail supplies the requisite photo of the happy couple.

Star Tribune reporter Paul Walsh repeatedly used the confusing “they/them/their” as Brinton’s chosen pronouns in his minimal story on the Brinton case. I’m not clear where Walsh picked up “their” preference. Though late to the story, adding nothing to it, and ignoring the Alpha News scoop, Walsh ostentatiously gets “their” pronoun “right” as a matter of what must be compliance with Star Tribune policy. Walsh clearly has the paper’s priorities in order.

By contrast, one senses that the Daily Mail is having tabloid fun with it as it explores “their” scholarship on the physics of kink takes up “their” family situation. Indeed, Farrell reverts to “he” elsewhere in his story.

I would only add this. Think — think of the rhymes with “kink.” I’m not sure about “spank,” but I am pretty sure Randy Newman could easily add a verse or two to “Mama Told Me Not To Come” if he were so inclined.