The Daily Chart: Charge Ahead?

I got a laugh out of a recent Wall Street Journal article that described “fast-charging” electric cars in which “fast-charging” was said to take 20 minutes to an hour. If that’s “fast-charging,” I’d hate to see what slow-charging looks like.

Maybe we should look at charging in winter time for a clue. Today’s chart is a little hard to make out, but it displays the data showing that electric cars will charge much slower in colder weather:

An article in Energy Policy (a journal for which I have occasionally served as a peer-reviewer) explains the situation: