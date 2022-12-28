Posted on December 28, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: China’s Dependence?

It is conventional wisdom that we and the rest of the world are overdependent on China, especially for tech goods, but in fact it may be the case that in one crucial area—semiconductors—China is more dependent on the rest of us. Supposedly China’s attempt to midwife its own domestic semiconductor capacity has not gone well.

