The Daily Chart: Climate Deaths?

I know we have previously shared data on the sharp downward trend in climate-related deaths over the last century, which is exactly the opposite of what the climate hysterics and their stenographers in the media claim daily. I think we used this chart before:
Here’s a new look at the data worth passing along:
Meanwhile, you know the leading climate-related case of death is? Cold weather, especially when you can’t keep your house warm because of expensive (or intermittent) “green” energy. Here is The Economist magazine’s projection of elevated death rates in Europe this winter because of costly or rationed energy:
