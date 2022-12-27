Posted on December 27, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Climate Indoctrination

It is surely the case that our kids are being taught climaggedon relentlessly in school, but it appears that the indoctrination may be much worse overseas, if such is possible.

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses