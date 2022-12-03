Posted on December 3, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Dang-Nabbit!

I can’t really vouch for this “fever” chart format, because I don’t have the raw data. But it kind of matches the regional differences in the use of “soda” and “pop” to describe fizzy carbonated soft drinks. And it makes some intuitive sense.

