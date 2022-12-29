Posted on December 29, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: Is the Job Market Cooling?

The stock market is having a robust rally today, apparently in part because of a somewhat bad unemployment report (filings were up last week), which traders think means the Federal Reserve will take their boot of its neck and relax on interest rate hikes. Only on Wall Street is bad news good news. But longer term it appears job openings—a key boast of the Bidenistas—have been steadily declining for months. Recession ahead?

Share
Tweet
Reddit
Email

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses