Posted on December 30, 2022 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: A Few New Nukes

Here’s a table of new nuclear power plants that have recently opened or are scheduled to start up in 2023. The U.S. finally makes the list (maybe—fingers crossed). I’ll see if I can get a table of the countries where “new nuclear plants” is a negative number, like Germany, the UK, and Belgium).

