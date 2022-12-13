The Daily Chart: The Fed Hike Cycle (Updated)

The stock market is having a big “risk-on” day today, following a better-than-expected inflation report this morning. Buy your S&P puts for next year today, since a recession will throw this into reverse pretty fast. Pay attention to the inverted yield curve. The current Fed rate-hike cycle turns out to be one of the sharpest in history:

UPDATE: Aaaannnnd . . . the market has given up nearly all of its huge gain at the open this morning. . .