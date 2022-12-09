Posted on December 9, 2022 by Steven Hayward

The Daily Chart: Truants

We know that the COVID school shutdowns were a disaster for children and young adults, and that low-income and minorities were hardest hit, as always. But it seems a lot of kids still enrolled in public school (that is, those whose parents didn’t move them to private schools or home schooling) increased their truancy rates substantially. Here are the figures from San Francisco:

