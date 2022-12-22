The FBI Says: Pound Sand

Is the FBI chastened now that it has been exposed as a rogue agency that, on behalf of the Democratic Party, intervened in the 2020 election by suppressing news–that it knew to be true–that was damaging to Joe Biden? Not a bit of it. The Bureau gave a statement to the New York Post yesterday:

“The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our traditional, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries,” the FBI told The Post in a statement in response to the latest jaw-dropping revelations from the “Twitter Files.” “As evidenced in the correspondence,” the bureau went on, “the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. “The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public,” the statement concluded. “It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.”

In other words: screw you, peasants. Perhaps most outrageous is the reference to “conspiracy theorists and others.” You mean the FBI’s now-proven collaboration with social media platforms to suppress news about Joe Biden’s corruption? That conspiracy? And what is the “misinformation”? The emails between the Bureau and Twitter that have now been made public? Those emails certainly contained misinformation–the FBI’s intimation that Hunter’s laptop was somehow a Russian plant–but their disclosure is hardly misinformation. It is long-overdue truth.

The Bureau’s arrogant response to exposure of the Twitter files is more evidence that it needs to be torn down, from top to bottom, and either thoroughly reformed with new personnel or replaced entirely.